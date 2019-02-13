New athletes group formed to tackle doping in sports

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 14, 2016, file photo, silver medalist Callum Skinner smiles during the podium ceremony for the men's cycling sprint final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At right, in a Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, then-World Anti-Doping Agency Deputy Director General Rob Koehler testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. An Olympic gold medalist and a former executive at the World Anti-Doping Agency are forming an organization designed to give athletes a stronger voice in the struggle against doping and the powers that police it. The group, called Global Athlete, is being organized by British cyclist Callum Skinner. Rob Koehler, who suddenly quit his post as deputy director general at WADA last year, will be the group’s director general. File AP Photo