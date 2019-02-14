100 days after Paradise burned, the stories of the victims

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 photo, Christina Taft, the daughter of Camp Fire victim Victoria Taft, poses with a photo of her mother, at the burned out ruins of the Paradise, Calif., home where she died last fall. Taft refused to leave. If the threat was real, authorities would order an evacuation, she told her daughter. Victoria Taft’s remains were recovered from the ruins of her living room. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo