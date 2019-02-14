Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Crosses outside Paradise drive home devastation

By NOAH BERGER and BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

February 14, 2019 09:26 PM

In this Feb. 8, 2019, photo, a mural by artist Shane Grammer adorns the chimney of a residence leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Grammer says he painted murals throughout the fire-ravaged town to convey hope in the midst of destruction. In the 100 days since a wildfire nearly burned the town of Paradise off the map, the long recovery is just starting. Work crews have been cutting down trees and clearing burned-out lots, but Paradise is mostly a ghost town where survivors still dig for keepsakes in the foundations of their homes.
PARADISE, Calif.

It's been 100 days since a wildfire nearly burned the town of Paradise off the map, and grief among survivors is still raw.

Joanie Ellison says she finally got the courage to stop and pray at the crosses that stand in memory of the 85 people who perished in the Camp Fire.

Ellison, who lost her home in the fires, says she was overwhelmed with emotion at the site.

The Nov. 8 Northern California blaze destroyed nearly 15,000 homes in the city of 27,000 residents.

The long road to recovery is continuing, but much of Paradise feels like a ghost town where survivors still dig for keepsakes in the foundations of their homes.

Work crews have been cutting down trees and clearing debris from burned-out lots.

