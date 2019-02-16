Iran threatens retaliation over car bombing that killed 27

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Gen. Mohammad Ali Jafari speaks to journalists after his speech at a conference called "A World Without Terror," in Tehran, Iran. Jafari has threatened to retaliate against neighboring Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates over a suicide car bombing on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 that killed 27 members of the elite organization. Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo