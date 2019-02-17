Assad: Only the state can protect groups in northern Syria

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018 file photo, a Syrian refugee holds a poster of President Bashar Assad in a bus window at the border crossing point of Jdedeh Yabous, on his way to Syria. Assad said Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, that only the Syrian army can protect groups in northern Syria. In a speech in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday, he appeared to be referring to U.S.-allied Kurdish groups, which fear a Turkish assault once American troops withdraw from northeastern Syria. Sergei Grits, File AP Photo