Saudi official fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh

In this photo released by the Press Information Department, visiting Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, center, reviews guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began his four-day regional visit on Sunday, arriving in Pakistan where he is expected to sign agreements worth billions of dollars to help the Islamic nation overcome its financial crisis. (Press Information Department via AP) AP