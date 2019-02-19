US voices concern over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanese Cabinet

In this photo released by Lebanon's official government photographer Dalati Nohra, United States Ambassador to Lebanon Elizabeth Richard, left, speaks with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, at the government House, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019. Richard has expressed her country's concerns over the growing role of the militant Hezbollah group in the new Cabinet warning that this does not contribute to stability. (Dalati Nohra via AP) AP