Northern Red Sea coral reefs may survive a hot, grim future

In this Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 photo, a fragment of a coral is viewed with a microscope at the Interuniversity Institute for Marine Sciences, IUI, in the Red Sea city of Eilat, southern Israel. As the outlook for coral reefs across our warming planet grows grimmer than ever, scientists have discovered a rare glimmer of hope: the corals of the northern Red Sea may survive, and even thrive, into the next century. The coral reefs at the northernmost tip of the Red Sea are exhibiting remarkable resistance to the rising water temperatures and acidification facing the region, according recent research conducted by IUI. Ariel Schalit AP Photo