GOP’s Collins would back resolution criticizing emergency

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is flanked by Coast Guard Capt. Brian LeFebvre, left, and Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson, right, as she addresses reporters after the ribbon-cutting at a U.S. Coast Guard regional command center Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in South Portland, Maine. Collins said that she would vote for a congressional resolution disapproving of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to build a wall on the southern border. She is the first Republican senator to publicly express support for such a resolution. David Sharp AP Photo