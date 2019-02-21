Denial letters: Thousands could lose La. Medicaid coverage

Louisiana's health department has notified tens of thousands of Medicaid recipients that they could be booted from the program. That's because a newly used computer check found they earn too much money to receive the taxpayer-financed health coverage.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration didn't announce when it sent more than 37,000 letters to Medicaid enrollees around the state last week. Health Secretary Rebekah Gee confirmed the mass mailing Thursday after several days of questioning from The Associated Press.
Nearly all those threatened with lost coverage are non-elderly adults enrolled through the Medicaid expansion Edwards enacted in 2016.
Anyone seeking to challenge the decision and retain their coverage needed to reply by this week. Medicaid coverage will end by March 31 for those who can't prove they meet the income criteria.
