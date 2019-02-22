Africa’s largest democracy finally goes to vote, a week late

Nigerians engage in heated but friendly arguments about the postponement of the election, over beers at a street-side bar in the predominantly-Christian neighborhood of Sabon Gari in Kano, northern Nigeria Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Nigeria's top candidates on Saturday condemned the last-minute decision to delay the presidential election for a week until Feb. 23, blaming each other but appealing to Africa's largest democracy for calm. Ben Curtis AP Photo