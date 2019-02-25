Jury convicted man in Oklahoma City federal bomb plot trial

FILE - This file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jerry Varnell, of Sayre, Okla. Prosecutors have rested their case in the federal trial of Varnell, accused of trying to detonate what he believed was an explosives-laden van outside an Oklahoma City bank. Varnell has pleaded not guilty and his parents have said he is a paranoid schizophrenic who has been in several mental hospitals. Defense attorneys say he was entrapped. Varnell has been found mentally competent to stand trial. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP, File) AP