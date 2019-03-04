N Carolina elections board to set date for US House election

In this Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, image made from video, Kevin Stewart, a Union County resident, speaks in Union County, N.C. A ballot-fraud scandal that has led North Carolina to order a do-over congressional election could give the Democrats a strong shot at taking back a seat that has been held by the Republicans since John F. Kennedy was in the White House. The new contest was ordered by the state elections board last month after it concluded that GOP candidate Mark Harris’ lead of 905 votes out of about 280,000 cast in November was tainted by evidence of ballot fraud by political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless and others working on Harris’ behalf. Dowless “played both sides of the street,” Stewart said, alluding to the way the political operative worked previously for at least one Democrat. “I think the hatchet is going to fall, quite frankly, on both sides of political aisle, and that's a good thing.” Sarah Blake Morgan AP Photo