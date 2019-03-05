Father of UK teen who joined IS says don’t scrap citizenship

In this image made from video taken Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Ahmed Ali, the father of a British teenager Shamima Begum who ran away to join the Islamic State group in Syria, speaks during an interview Tuesday from his village of Sunamganu, 181 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Ali, 60, said his daughter’s citizenship should not be canceled and that she could be punished in the United Kingdom if it was determined she had committed a crime. (AP Photo)