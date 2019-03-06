Police: Man who killed parents feared psychiatric commitment

This Feb. 2019 booking photo released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Camden Nicholson. The Southern California man charged with murdering his parents and their housekeeper in an affluent beach community called police and confessed, according to police documents obtained by The Associated Press. The documents say Nicholson of Newport Beach, Calif., placed the call last month before entering a hospital, where he told a police officer he killed his parents because he didn't want to be sent to a psychiatric hospital. (Orange County District Attorney's Office via AP) AP