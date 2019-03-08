Statue of divisive Polish priest removed from Gdansk square

Workers in the Polish city of Gdansk have dismantled a statue of late Solidarity-era priest Henryk Jankowski following allegations he sexually abused minors.
Gdansk officials voted Thursday to have the statue removed, and to have the name of the square where it stood — named after Jankowski — changed.
A crane took the metal statue off its stone base Friday, and the statue was driven away in a truck.
The statue recognized Jankowski's staunch support for the Solidarity pro-democracy movement in the 1980s, born out of Gdansk shipyard workers' strike.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee
#ReadLocal
Protesters who wanted to draw attention to the abuse allegations toppled the statue last month, but shipyard workers had put it back up.
Comments