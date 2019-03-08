Republicans release transcript, push back on Trump probes

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Justice Department official Bruce Ohr arrives for a closed hearing of the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Republicans on Friday, March 8, 2019, released the transcript of an interview with Ohr, a Justice Department official linked to the early days of the Russia investigation, renewing efforts to raise questions about the origins of the special counsel’s probe and pushing back on the sweeping new investigations Democrats have launched into President Donald Trump. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo