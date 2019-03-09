‘Forbidden city’ tells Germany’s complex military history

In this Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2019 photo, the doors stand open in a corridor of the abandoned "Haus der Offiziere", the headquarters for the Soviets' military high command in former East Germany at the Wuensdorf neighborhood of Zossen, some 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Berlin. The "Haus der Offiziere," or officers' complex, which was inaugurated in 1916 and has since housed the military of German Emperor Wilhelm II, served as the Nazis' command center for the Army during World War II and was the headquarters for the Soviets' military high command, is abandoned since the last Russian soldiers left the compound in1994. Markus Schreiber AP Photo