Afghan journalist wounded in bombing; 10 troops killed

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo released by Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Envoy of the Qatar Foreign Minister for Counterterrorism and Mediation in conflicts resolution, Dr. Mutlaq Bin Majid Al-Qahtanithe, mediates talks between the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, and the Deputy Commander of the Taliban Movement for Political Affairs, Mulla Abdul Ghani Berader, in an undisclosed place in Doha, Qatar. Pakistan’s foreign minister said Tuesday March 12, 2019, in a news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Islamabad, that “progress has been made” at ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the U.S., which have stretched over two weeks in Qatar. (Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs via AP, File) Untitled AP