Italy opens probe into death of ‘bunga bunga’ witness

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2011 file photo, Imane Fadil smiles as she leaves the court in Milan, Italy. Italy prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a Moroccan model who testified in one of the inquiries linked to ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi's "bunga bunga" parties. Citing Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco, Italian news agency ANSA reported that Imane Fadil died March 1 at a Milan hospital, where she had been treated since Jan. 29 exhibiting "symptoms of poisoning." Luca Bruno, File AP Photo