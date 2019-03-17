Should media avoid naming the gunmen in mass shootings?

Coni Sanders, whose father was a teacher killed in the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School, poses for a photo at her home Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Denver. A growing movement is urging news organizations to avoid naming the gunmen responsible for mass shootings. The idea is to avoid inspiring more shooters who seek infamy and notoriety. “The media was so fascinated, and so was our country and the world, that they really grasped onto this every detail. Time and time again, we couldn’t escape it,” Sanders said. David Zalubowski AP Photo