Correction: Officer-Involved Shooting-Oklahoma story

In a May 20 story about the fatal shooting of a woman by an Oklahoma police officer, The Associated Press misspelled the woman’s name. Her name was Micheal Ann Godsey, not Michael Ann Godsey.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in northern Oklahoma

Investigators say a 34-year-old woman is dead following an exchange of gunfire with police in northern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Micheal Ann Godsey died early Monday after gunshots were fired in Blackwell, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. following reports that gunfire had struck a vehicle and additional gunfire was coming from a white pickup truck at various locations around the Kay County city.

Police say officers pursued the truck and gunfire was exchanged before it came to a stop. Officers found Godsey's body in the driver's seat. She was the only occupant.

The OSBI says one of two officers involved in the shooting sustained minor injuries. Both are on paid administrative leave. They haven't been identified.