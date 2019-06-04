Florida deputy charged after staying outside school shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2015, file frame from video from Broward County Public Schools, school resource officer Scot Peterson talks during a school board meeting of Broward County, Fla. Peterson, the then-Florida sheriff's deputy assigned to protect the high school where 17 died in a 2018 shooting has been arrested on 11 charges, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. State Attorney Mike Satz announced that 56-year-old Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges. (Broward County Public Schools via AP, File) AP

Prosecutors say the Florida deputy who failed to confront a gunman during last year's Parkland massacre has been arrested on 11 charges.

State Attorney Mike Satz announced Tuesday that 56-year-old Scot Peterson faces child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury charges stemming from his actions during the shooting. Peterson, then a Broward County deputy, was on duty during the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went inside.

Satz says the charges carry a combined prison sentence of nearly 100 years. Peterson's bail was set at $102,000.

A Peterson lawyer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Twenty-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the attack. He has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors have refused that offer.