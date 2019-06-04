India launches mission to recover bodies of mountaineers

In this photo provided by the Indo Tibetan Border Police force or ITBP, a senior officer ITBP wishes best luck to the team of their soldiers before they set to leave to rescue and retrieve the bodies of international climbers, in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand state, India, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Indian officials are working on a plan to retrieve five bodies believed to be mountaineers from a team of international climbers that went missing on a notoriously dangerous Himalayan mountain. Local officials say all eight of the climbers that disappeared May 26 on Nanda Devi East are presumed dead, and the five bodies photographed by air Monday are thought to be from the missing expedition. The missing team includes four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer. (Indo Tibetan Border Police force via AP) AP

Indian officials say they will airdrop mountaineers at a site on a Himalayan mountain where pilots spotted five bodies while searching for a missing team of foreign climbers.

Indo Tibetan Border Police officials say that the operation they are calling "Daredevils" was launched Wednesday to retrieve the bodies, which were seen by air on Nanda Devi East in India's Uttarakhand state.

Officials have said they presume all eight missing climbers are dead.

Veteran British mountaineer Martin Moran led the team of four Britons, two Americans, an Australian and an Indian liaison officer. Moran's Scotland-based company said the climbers set out May 13. Contact with a separate trekking team at base camp was lost May 26 after an avalanche.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bodies were spotted at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,404 feet).