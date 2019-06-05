Services begin for the 12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting

Jason Towery, Stafford County, Va., Director of Public Works, speaks during a memorial service for Christopher K. Rapp and the victims of the Virginia Beach shootings Wednesday June 5, 2019, in Stafford, Va. Rapp, a former Stafford County, Va., employee who was one of 12 killed in the May 31, shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Mike Morones

Bereaved families are beginning to hold services and lay to rest the 12 people who were killed during a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

A funeral is scheduled Thursday for 42-year-old Katherine Nixon. The mass will be at a Catholic church about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting in a municipal building.

An obituary said Nixon was a compliance manager for the city. She was married with three children.

More services are scheduled Thursday through Sunday. A service was held Wednesday for Christopher Rapp in Virginia's Stafford County. Another will be held for him Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Police said city employee DeWayne Craddock opened fire in the building Friday afternoon before he was killed in a shootout with officers.