Police say Oman-Dubai bus crashes, killing 17 in UAE

Police in Dubai say 17 people were killed when bus from Oman crashed in the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai police announced the death toll in tweets published early Friday.

Police say the bus crashed into a sign on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. They did not elaborate on what caused the bus driver to hit the sign, though police warn that "sometimes a minor error or negligence" can be fatal.

It said the dead included different nationalities, without elaborating. At least three others were injured in the crash.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route happened at 6 p.m. Thursday. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.