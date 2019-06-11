Nepal court says Canadian guilty of sexual abuse of children

A Nepal court official says a Canadian aid worker has been found guilty of sexually abusing two boys who were found at his home last year.

Kavre District Court official Thakur Chandra Trital said the judge issued a guilty verdict this week against Peter Dalglish, a year after he was arrested at his home with the boys, who were aged 12 and 14.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 8. He faces up to 13 years in prison.