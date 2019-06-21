Fresh Hong Kong protest ends peacefully with demands unmet

Protesters hold up the mobile phone lights in front of police headquarters in Hong Kong, Friday, June 21, 2019. More than 1,000 protesters blocked Hong Kong police headquarters into the evening Friday, while others took over major streets as the tumult over the city's future showed no signs of abating. AP Photo

Protesters in Hong Kong have ended their overnight siege of police headquarters peacefully, disappointed that their demands for the territory's leader to formally withdraw a contentious extradition bill and police to apologize for heavy handed tactics are unmet.

By daybreak Saturday, police cleared the streets of barriers set up by protesters to snarl traffic in the Asian financial center, and only a few groups in the mostly youthful crowd remained. Many slept outside the legislature.

Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many view as eroding the territory's judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the freedoms of the semi-autonomous city.