Police arrest Indonesia business owner after deadly fire

Indonesian police have arrested the owner and two managers of an unregulated factory in North Sumatra that was engulfed by fire, killing 30 people.

North Sumatra province police spokesman Tatan Dirsan Atmaja said Sunday that the three suspects could each face five years in prison if found guilty of negligence leading to deaths.

The business was operating from a house in the North Sumatra district of Langkat and reportedly made match sticks and lighters.

Its female employees were trapped in Friday's blaze by a locked door. Three children died in the inferno and only four people escaped.

Atmaja said the suspects were arrested in the provincial capital Medan on Saturday.