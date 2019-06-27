AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

A child yawns during his kindergarten graduation ceremony in Havana, Cuba, Friday, June 21, 2019. AP Photo

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

The debate over immigration in the U.S. flared up with the publication of a chilling photo of a drowned father and daughter in the Rio Grande; an outcry over reports of hungry and unwashed migrant children in a Texas detention center; more turnover inside the Homeland Security Department; and debate on Capitol Hill over $4.6 billion in border aid.

The mother of a man who drowned alongside his 23-month-old daughter while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas says she finds a heartbreaking photograph of their bodies hard to look at but takes some comfort in knowing "they died in each other's arms."

About 100 Mexican soldiers and immigration agents raided a freight train in southern Mexico and detained dozens of Central American migrants riding atop the cars. Such raids had been rare since the last crackdown on migrants in 2014.

A court in Ecuador freed a Swedish programmer close to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Thursday after more than two months in jail on suspicion of hacking. In a two-to-one vote judges with a provincial court ruled that Ola Bini should be freed while he defends himself against any upcoming charges.

Teachers at Chile's public schools have been on strike for nearly a month demanding better working conditions and pay. Also in Chile, a group of children at a school for the blind used sound and braille to experience conditions that resemble a total solar eclipse.

Women in the Mexican film industry launched their initiative #YaEsHora or "The time is now," during the red carpet arrivals for the 61st edition of the Ariel Awards from the Mexican Academy of Arts and Cinematographic Sciences. The women are asking for equity in wages and a zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

Copa America organizers believe the tournament in Brazil is running smoothly despite a large number of empty seats and criticism about the state of soccer fields.