New storm off southern Mexico likely to grow into hurricane

A newly formed tropical storm off Mexico's southern coast gained strength Sunday, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it was likely to reach hurricane strength, though without threatening land.

Tropical Storm Barbara was centered about 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) south of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula late Sunday and was heading to the west into the open Pacific Ocean at a brisk 22 mph (35 kph).

The hurricane center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was expected to become a hurricane by Monday evening.