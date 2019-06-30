New Mexico state senator arrested on suspicion of DWI

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Democratic state Sen. Richard Martinez, right, of Espanola, stands for questions about a bill he sponsors that would expand background checks to nearly all private gun sales in Santa Fe, N.M. Espanola police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez is facing charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving after a car crash. They say the 66-year-old Martinez was arrested Friday night, June 28, 2019, on suspicion of drunken driving following a collision in Espanola. Martinez has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades. AP Photo

Police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and is facing charges following a car crash.

Espanola police say the 66-year-old was arrested Friday night after a collision at an intersection on the city's north side.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martinez was alone in his SUV at the time of the crash.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before officers booked him into jail.

It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Martinez is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate who has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades representing parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.