Migrants detained in Libya, caught in crossfire, seek aid

Eritrean migrants say the facility where they are detained in western Libya was caught in the crossfire between rival militias.

The two migrants told The Associated Press on Monday that guards fled the Gharyan detention center, which houses nearly 30 migrants, including 10 suffering from tuberculosis. Militiamen stormed the center on Wednesday, holding one migrant at gunpoint and accusing him of supporting Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter's self-styled Libyan National Army. The migrants say the same militia returned in the following days to try to recruit them as fighters.

They appealed for help, saying their detention center is running out of food and water. The AP has documented the abuse of migrants at other facilities in Libya.

The migrants asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.