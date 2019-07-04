Philippine rights office condemns child’s death in drug raid

FILE - In this March 17, 2019, file photo, relatives of victims in President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs hold a memorial for their loved ones at a church in Manila, Philippines. On Thursday, July 4, 2019, the Commission on Human Rights has condemned the killing of a three-year-old girl in a crossfire in a Philippine police raid in which her father, a drug suspect, was gunned down along with another civilian and a police officer. AP Photo

The Philippine Commission on Human Rights has condemned the killing of a 3-year-old girl during a police raid in which her father, a drug suspect, was gunned down along with another civilian and a police officer.

Commission spokeswoman Jacqueline Ann De Guia says the agency is investigating the death of Myka Ulpina in a gunbattle that was sparked by an undercover police raid Sunday in a residential area in Rodriguez town in Rizal province east of Manila. Officials have relieved 20 police officers amid the investigation.

The independent commission on Thursday condemned "the death of another innocent life as a consequence of the government's war against illegal drugs."

More than 6,600 suspects have been killed under President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody crackdown against illegal drugs.