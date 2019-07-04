AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this July 1, 2019, photo, a Hindu holy man smokes as he waits to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine in Jammu, India. Thousands of Hindu pilgrims began the arduous trek to an icy Himalayan cave in disputed Kashmir on Monday, with tens of thousands of Indian government forces guarding roads and mountain passes. AP Photo

A Hindu holy man smokes as he waits to register for the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath shrine in Jammu, India, an arduous trek to an icy Himalayan cave.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hong Kong police stand behind the cracked glass wall of the Legislative Council, where pro-democracy protesters broke into on the 22nd anniversary of the territory's handover from Britain to China.

An environmental activist wears a mask depicting President Donald Trump during a protest against coal usage during the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

