Sudan’s protesters claim victory for their ‘revolution’
Leaders of Sudan's pro-democracy movement, which drove longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir from power in April, have welcomed a power-sharing agreement with the ruling military council as a victory for their "revolution."
The Sudanese Professionals' Association, which has spearheaded protests calling for civilian rule, released a statement Friday saying that both parties had agreed to form a joint sovereign council to lead the country's transition.
It said the council will include five civilians representing the protest moment and five military members. An additional seat will go to a civilian with a military background.
Of the agreement, the statement said: "Today, our revolution has won and our victory shines."
The emerging deal could break weeks of political impasse since the military crackdown on protesters left over a hundred killed last month.
