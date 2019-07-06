PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Turkish police prepare to move to disperse activists on a street in central Istanbul, after a Pride march event was banned by authorities, in Istanbul, Sunday, June 30, 2019. Activists gathered in Istanbul to promote rights for gay and transgender people Sunday before police dispersed the crowd at a pride event that Turkish authorities had banned for the fifth year. AP Photo

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a man playing in the mud during paddy plantation day in Nepal, gay pride parade-goers kissing in front of counter-protesters in New York and Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, Miami.

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 29-July 5, 2019.

