Migrants in Italy boat dispute disembark on Lampedusa

The Italian NGO Mediterranea Saving Humans' Alex migrant rescue ship carrying 46 migrants rescued off Libya coasts, docks in the port of Lampedusa, Sicily island, Italy, Saturday, July 6, 2019. Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, has barred all private rescue ships from entering Italian ports. He pointed to an offer from Malta to accept the migrants from the Italian-flagged ship. Elio Desiderio

Migrants on a rescue boat that docked in the Italian island of Lampedusa against an explicit ban have disembarked after the vessel was impounded.

Humanitarian group Mediterranea Saving Humans said in a tweet late on Saturday that over 40 migrants on board were "finally allowed to disembark to receive assistance."

It confirmed that the vessel has been seized by police and its captain put under investigation for aiding illegal immigration.

The vessel had been banned from docking in Italy with a ministerial decree by Italy's hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

On Saturday evening the German nonprofit Sea-eye said its ship Alan Kurdi, which was heading to Lampedusa with 65 migrants onboard, has changed its course to Malta.