Parents of Hong Kong protester who died urge others to live

The parents of a Hong Kong man who plunged to his death after putting up banners against divisive extradition bills have urged young people to stay alive to continue their struggle.

They hailed "every brave citizen" in a message read at a public memorial for Marco Leung on Thursday. The 35-year-old man died on June 14.

Young people have been at the forefront of huge rallies against bills that have plunged Hong Kong into chaos. Activists have vowed to keep up the pressure until the legislation is completely withdrawn.

Pro-democracy activists placed sunflowers at the memorial for Leung. He has been nicknamed the "Raincoat Man" for the yellow raincoat he was wearing when he died.