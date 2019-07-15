The Latest: Barry prompts new flash flood warnings in South

People walk on a street during a downpour at the French Quarter in New Orleans, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Tropical Depression Barry dumped rain as it slowly swept inland through Gulf Coast states Sunday, sparing New Orleans from a direct hit but stoking fears elsewhere of flooding, tornadoes, and prolonged power outages. David Grunfeld

The Latest on Barry (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

Forecasters say more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain has fallen in parts of Louisiana, prompting new flash flood warnings in that state and in Mississippi as the remnants of Barry inch north through the nation's midsection.

The National Weather Service issued multiple flash flood warnings Monday morning in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Forecasters said up to 14 inches (36 centimeters) of rain had already fallen some spots in southwest Louisiana.

Monday's rainfall was among the heaviest seen so far after Barry struck Louisiana over the weekend as a weak hurricane.

___

1:20 a.m.

Even though Tropical Depression Barry did not unleash catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, many across the Gulf Coast were urged to take heed of tornado and flash-flood warnings Monday as the storm moved north.

Barry was downgraded from a tropical storm on Sunday afternoon but continued to pose a threat. Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were under flash-flood watches, as were parts of Arkansas, eastern Texas, western Tennessee and southeastern Missouri.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents to be cautious as they ventured outside after a weekend in which many had sheltered indoors.

He says he was "extremely grateful" that the storm had not caused the disastrous floods that had earlier been forecast.

According to poweroutage.us, about 60,000 customers in Louisiana and 3,300 customers in Mississippi were without power Sunday night.