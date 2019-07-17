77-year-old convicted of stabbing woman 11 times in Maine

A 77-year-old man who stabbed a woman at least 11 times outside a laundromat while her 11-year-old twins watched has been convicted of murder.

A jury deliberated less than an hour before convicting Albert Flick on Wednesday in the death of 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie in July 2018 in Lewiston, Maine.

Surveillance video captured the attack along with Flick's purchase two days earlier of a pair of knives. Prosecutors say Flick was infatuated with Dobbie and followed her around.

Flick has a long history of violence against women and was sentenced to prison for stabbing his wife 14 times in front of their child in 1979. A judge who sentenced Flick for assaulting another woman in 2010 said he would no longer represent a threat because of age.