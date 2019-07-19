The Latest: Iran to show images by drone Trump says was hit

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, at United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on developments related to tensions between the U.S and Iran (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it will release images taken by a drone that President Donald Trump says was hit by a U.S. warship to disprove his claim.

The Guard's website, sepahnews.com, published a statement on Friday saying these images will show the Guard's drone had been carrying out its regular mission as the USS Boxer arrived in the Strait of Hormuz.

It didn't say when the images would be released.

Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The Guard said the drone sent images before and after the time the Americans claimed the aircraft was destroyed on Thursday. The Iranian drone reportedly later returned to base safely.

The statement added that Guard forces continue to carefully monitor all movements of foreigners — especially "the terrorist forces" of the U.S. and the British in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf.

2:25 p.m.

An Iranian lawmaker says the U.S. president is seeking to increase tensions in the Persian Gulf region by "falsely claiming" that a U.S. warship targeted an Iranian drone.

Hossein Naghavi Hosseini, spokesman of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, says that "with such allegations, America plans to create tensions and psychological warfare in the region and in Iran, and hide its failures."

His remarks were carried by the semi-official ISNA news agency on Friday.

President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

Hosseini also added that "Trump's claim is not endorsed by anyone, because it is not true."

11:40 a.m.

An Iranian news agency is reporting that the country's armed forces say all Iranian drones in the Persian Gulf returned safely to their bases.

The report comes after President Donald Trump on Thursday said an American warship, the USS Boxer, took defensive action after an Iranian drone came within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekari as saying on Friday that "all Iranian drones that are in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, including the one which the U.S. president mentioned, after carrying out scheduled identification and control missions, have returned to their bases."

Gen. Shekarchi also said there have been no reports of any confrontation between the USS Boxer and an Iranian drone.

10:30 a.m.

Iran is denying a U.S. warship destroyed an Iranian drone in the strategic Strait of Hormuz after it threatened the ship.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Friday: "We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else."

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in New York for U.N. meetings, said there's "no information about losing a drone."

President Donald Trump on Thursday said the USS Boxer took defensive action after an Iranian drone closed to within 1,000 yards of the warship and ignored multiple calls to stand down.

The incident marked a new escalation of tensions between the countries, less than one month after Iran downed an American drone in the same waterway and Trump came close to retaliating with a military strike.