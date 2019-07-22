Spanish parliament debates forming new government

FILE - In this March 30, 2016 file photo, Spain's Socialist Party leader Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with the United Podemos (United We Can) party leader Pablo Iglesias for the media as they arrive to the Spanish Parliament before their talks in Madrid. Spain's center-left Socialist party and the United We Can party are edging closer to a deal on forming a coalition government, Friday July 19, 2019, after Iglesias removed a key obstacle to an agreement by saying he will not insist on being part of a future Cabinet. AP Photo

Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is seeking the endorsement of the Spanish Parliament ahead of this week's confidence votes for him to form a new government.

Sánchez's Socialist Party won April 28 general election but he still needs the support of other parties to stay in power.

Monday's debate comes as the Socialists are negotiating for a last-minute deal with the far-left United We Can party to possibly create a coalition government.

Sánchez will have two chances this week to receive the endorsement of the Parliament.

On Tuesday, Sánchez needs to get an absolute majority of 176 of the 350 parliament members. If he fails on that first bid, the bar lowers on Thursday, when he just needs more "Yes" than "No" votes.