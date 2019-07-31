Target in Florida FBI corruption probe seeks to change plea

A suspended city commissioner who once chaired the Florida Democratic Party is expected to change his pleas on corruption charges to guilty.

Scott Maddox was charged in December with 44 counts as part of an FBI probe into corruption at Tallahassee City Hall. He pleaded not guilty. But his lawyers filed notice in federal court Wednesday that he intends to change his plea in at least some of the charges during a hearing next Tuesday.

Maddox is a former Tallahassee mayor. He's also been a candidate for governor, attorney general and agriculture commissioner. He chaired the state Democratic Party from 2002 to 2005.

Maddox and longtime associate, Paige Carter-Smith, are charged with bribery, extortion, bank fraud, racketeering and other crimes. Carter-Smith is also expected to change her plea to guilty.