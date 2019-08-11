Saudi-led coalition: Separatists pull back in Yemen’s Aden

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen says southern separatists have begun withdrawing from positions they seized from the government in the southern port city of Aden.

The Southern Transitional Council, backed by the United Arab Emirates, had wrested control of Aden on Saturday from forces loyal to the internationally-backed government after four days of fighting.

The fighting exposed a major rift in the coalition, which has been at war with Iran-aligned rebels since 2015.

Saudi state TV reported Sunday that the separatists had heeded calls for an immediate cease-fire and begun withdrawing from all positions seized in recent days. The coalition said it struck an area of Aden considered a "direct threat" to the government.

President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and much of his government are based in Saudi Arabia.