Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45

Rescuers search for victims of a landslide triggered by Typhoon Lekima in Yongjia county in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The official Xinhua News Agency says more than 1 million people were evacuated in coastal Zhejiang province before the typhoon hit land at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday (Chinatopix Via AP)

The death toll from a typhoon in eastern China has risen to 45, with an estimated 16 people missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency said Monday that five people have died and seven remain missing in Shandong province after Typhoon Lekima traveled up the eastern seaboard.

The typhoon forced the evacuation of more than 180,000 people in Shandong and inflicted losses of 1.48 billion yuan ($211 million).

Another 39 died and nine are unaccounted for in Zhejiang province, and one died in neighboring Anhui.

Heavy downpours and floods were still battering Shandong on Monday. Rescue efforts were underway.

The commercial hub of Shanghai also experienced heavy wind and rain, while Beijing to the north saw clear skies on Monday after rain over the weekend. Floods have also struck northeastern Manchuria.