The Latest: Sudan army, protesters ink final transition deal

The Latest on Sudan's transition to civilian rule (all times local):

2:20 p.m.

Sudan's army and the country's pro-democracy movement have signed a final power-sharing deal at a ceremony in the capital, Khartoum.

Saturday's agreement paves the way for a transition to civilian rule following the military overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests.

The deal establishes a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. The agreement would also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

The protest leaders have been locked in tense negotiations with the army for weeks while holding mass protests.

___

10:45 a.m.

Sudan's pro-democracy movement is set to formally sign a deal with the ruling military council, paving the way for a transition to civilian-led government following the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

Inking the deal Saturday will establish a joint military and civilian council to rule for a little over three years until elections can be held. It will also establish a Cabinet appointed by the activists and a legislative body.

After weeks of tense negotiations, both sides reached a preliminary agreement earlier this month following international pressure, amid growing concerns the political crisis could ignite civil war.

The military overthrew al-Bashir following months of protests against his three-decade-long authoritarian rule. The protesters remained in the streets, demanding a rapid transition to civilian leadership.