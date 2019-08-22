Pompeo: US focused on helping detained Canadians in China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says it's wrong that China is detaining two Canadians and the Trump administration is focused on helping have them released.

Pompeo made the remarks at the start of a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on Thursday.

Trudeau said he would bring up plight of the two Canadians and thank the U.S. for its efforts.

Beijing detained ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on Dec. 10 in an apparent attempt to pressure Canada to release Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei. She was arrested Dec. 1 at the request of U.S. authorities who want her to face fraud charges in the U.S.