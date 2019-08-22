AP NewsBreak: Police say suspect arrested in campus killing

Police say a suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a man at the California State University, Fullerton campus.

Fullerton police Lt. Jon Radus on Thursday told The Associated Press that a suspect was arrested in the death of 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan.

Radus declined to provide details and said a news conference would be held at 1 p.m.

Chan worked as the director of budget and finance and student services for university extended education but retired in 2017. He returned to the campus in January to work as a consultant.

Authorities have said Chan was found stabbed numerous times inside his silver Infiniti in a campus parking lot on Monday, and they believe it was a targeted attack.