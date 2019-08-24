The Latest: Hong Kong protesters cut down ‘smart lamppost’

Demonstrators try to pull down a smart lamppost during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Chinese police said Saturday they released an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong as the city's pro-democracy protesters took to the streets again, this time to call for the removal of "smart lampposts" that raised fears of stepped-up surveillance. AP Photo

The Latest on Hong Kong protests (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Hong Kong protesters have cut down a "smart lamppost" that they feared would facilitate Chinese surveillance, in the city's latest anti-government protest.

A group of protesters on Saturday used an electric saw to slice through the bottom of the lamppost, while others pulled ropes tied around it. They cheered as it toppled over.

The protesters were part of a larger group marching to demand the removal of smart lampposts installed in a Kowloon district over fears they could contain high-tech cameras and facial recognition software used for surveillance by Chinese authorities.

The government in Hong Kong, which has been convulsed by two months of protests, said smart lampposts only collect data on traffic, weather and air quality.

11:10 a.m.

Chinese police say an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong who was detained on the mainland has been released.

Authorities in Shenzhen say Simon Cheng Man-kit was released as scheduled on Saturday after 15 days of administrative detention.

Shenzhen is the mainland city neighboring Hong Kong.